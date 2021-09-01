Obituary: Kilmer, David Henry

David Henry Kilmer, 90, of Marietta passed away at 8:00 pm, Monday, August 30, 2021, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born in Marietta on January 10, 1931, a son of Henry David and Marian Iams Kilmer.

Dave graduated from Marietta High School, class of 1949, was a veteran of the U. S. Air Force from 1951-1955 and was a member of Plumbers & Pipe Fitters Local 169 retiring January 1, 1993. He was a member of American Legion Post 64, Devola Volunteer Fire Department for 36 years, serving as Chief from 1981 to 1994.

He married June Knight who preceded him in death on July 3, 1968. Two sons survive, Daniel (Joanne) Kilmer of Cottage Grove, OR and David D. Kilmer of Marietta; 3 grandchildren: Joshua, Matthew, and Aaron Kilmer; 2 nieces, Nancy McCauley (David) Spindler and Jennifer Starkey (William) Burton; 3 stepchildren: William Reed, Tammy Cobb, and Steve Reed. He later married Patricia Reed who preceded him in death on April 27, 2001.

No services will be held at this time and a private graveside service will be held at a later date. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.