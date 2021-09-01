Advertisement

Obituary: Kilmer, David Henry

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

David Henry Kilmer, 90, of Marietta passed away at 8:00 pm, Monday, August 30, 2021, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.  He was born in Marietta on January 10, 1931, a son of Henry David and Marian Iams Kilmer.

Dave graduated from Marietta High School, class of 1949, was a veteran of the U. S. Air Force from 1951-1955 and was a member of Plumbers & Pipe Fitters Local 169 retiring January 1, 1993.  He was a member of American Legion Post 64, Devola Volunteer Fire Department for 36 years, serving as Chief from 1981 to 1994.

He married June Knight who preceded him in death on July 3, 1968.  Two sons survive, Daniel (Joanne) Kilmer of Cottage Grove, OR and David D.  Kilmer of Marietta; 3 grandchildren: Joshua, Matthew, and Aaron Kilmer; 2 nieces, Nancy McCauley (David) Spindler and Jennifer Starkey (William) Burton; 3 stepchildren:  William Reed, Tammy Cobb, and Steve Reed.  He later married Patricia Reed who preceded him in death on April 27, 2001.

No services will be held at this time and a private graveside service will be held at a later date.  McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mask policy will be the first visually evident change you'll see when walking into Memorial...
Memorial Health System changes policy due to rising Covid numbers
This displaced woman isn't counting on a fix to come fast enough.
Multiple families displaced after weekend standoff
UPDATE: Wood County BOE passes mask policy
Former Pleasants County magistrates admonished over holiday ticket scandal
Protester holds signs in view of passing cars. One reads "Freedom or tyranny?"
Protesters line the street outside of Walmart in Marietta

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Jarrett, Harold
Janet Gabbert
Obituary: Gabbert, Janet Sue
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary - Whytsell, Phillip David
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Michael Ardell Mace