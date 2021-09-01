Advertisement

Obituary - Whytsell, Phillip David

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Phillip David Whytsell, 65, of Grantsville, WV, passed away on August 27, 2021.

He was born on May 4, 1956, in Calhoun County, WV. He was a son of the late Victor and Wilda Blosser Whytsell.

He was a graduate of Calhoun High School.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sisters Vicki Wotring and Marilyn Sue Kerby.

He is survived by nieces Stephanie Crihfield of Winslow, AZ and Susan Wotring of Arnoldsburg, WV, and four great-nephews.

A graveside service and interment will be held at Lynch Cemetery, Arnoldsburg, WV, on Thursday, August 2, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Clark Samples officiating. Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, has been entrusted with the final arrangements of Mr. Whytsell. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mask policy will be the first visually evident change you'll see when walking into Memorial...
Memorial Health System changes policy due to rising Covid numbers
This displaced woman isn't counting on a fix to come fast enough.
Multiple families displaced after weekend standoff
UPDATE: Wood County BOE passes mask policy
Former Pleasants County magistrates admonished over holiday ticket scandal
Protester holds signs in view of passing cars. One reads "Freedom or tyranny?"
Protesters line the street outside of Walmart in Marietta

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Kilmer, David Henry
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Jarrett, Harold
Janet Gabbert
Obituary: Gabbert, Janet Sue
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Michael Ardell Mace