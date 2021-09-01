Obituary - Whytsell, Phillip David

Phillip David Whytsell, 65, of Grantsville, WV, passed away on August 27, 2021.

He was born on May 4, 1956, in Calhoun County, WV. He was a son of the late Victor and Wilda Blosser Whytsell.

He was a graduate of Calhoun High School.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sisters Vicki Wotring and Marilyn Sue Kerby.

He is survived by nieces Stephanie Crihfield of Winslow, AZ and Susan Wotring of Arnoldsburg, WV, and four great-nephews.

A graveside service and interment will be held at Lynch Cemetery, Arnoldsburg, WV, on Thursday, August 2, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Clark Samples officiating. Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, has been entrusted with the final arrangements of Mr. Whytsell. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.