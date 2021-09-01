Ohio State Highway Patrol shares number of speed related crashes

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -The Ohio State Highway Patrol is getting ahead of this upcoming Labor Day weekend and urging drivers to slow down.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, from 2018 to 2020, over 91 thousand crashes on Ohio roadways were contributed by the driver going over the speed limit. Lieutenant Chris Chesar says there are speeders all across the buckeye state.

“It’s a state-wide problem. Your bigger cities have more people and bigger populations and more speed-related problems. But, it covers everybody,” Chesar said.

“You may be going from Marietta to Cleveland to go see your family pay attention to your speed. Not only does it affect you and your family or the people you are with but those other motorists around you.”

Chesar says unsafe speed was attributed to 763 crashes in Washington and Morgan counties and that 8 people have lost their lives after being in a speed-related crash from 2018 to 2020.

