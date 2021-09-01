One killed in Athens County crash

ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) - A person was killed in a wreck just outside of Athens Wednesday morning.

Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol said a 2015 Volkswagen GTI was heading north on Rock Riffle Road around 4 a.m. when it crossed through the intersection at Stimson Avenue and went left off of the road. From there, the car hit a sign and then a piece of construction equipment. Both the car and the equipment caught fire and were fully engulfed in flames by the time first responders arrived on scene.

Investigators suspect alcohol use and speed were factors in the wreck, but the official cause is still under investigation.

The Athens Police Department, The Athens Fire Department, Athens County EMS, the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, the Athens County Engineer’s Office, the Athens County Coroner, the Richland Area Volunteer Fire Department, Ohio University Police Department, Ohio Investigative Unit, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol all responded to the scene.

