OSHP: Fatal speed-related wrecks up statewide

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Wednesday that fatal speed-related wrecks rose statewide from 2019 to 2020.

The totals went from 294 in 2019 to 337 in 2020.

Unsafe speed was a factor in about 29 percent of all fatal crashes between 2018 and 2020, resulting in 1,027 deaths.

“When a person drives over the speed limit, it increases the dangers to the driver, other motorists and passengers,” said Lieutenant Chris Chesar, commander of the Marietta Post of the OSHP. “Because of the dangers, this is why responsibility, awareness and safe speeds are so critical for our motoring public.”

Unsafe speed was a factor in 763 crashes in Washington and Morgan counties between 2018 and 2020.

Athens County alone had 825 speed-related crashes. Wednesday morning, a fatal wreck was reported just outside of Athens where speed was a suspected factor.

You can view a full breakdown of speed-related crashes from the past few years here.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.