Towns prepare for incoming downpour

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With rain rolling in tonight, our local towns are preparing to get drenched.

Williamstown, Vienna, and Belpre crews have been clearing debris and drains. Vienna’s Public Works Director Craig Metz says crews have also been clearing out stream banks and traveling up Pond Run to make sure there aren’t any obstructions on bridges. Williamstown Mayor Paul Jordan says a staff meeting was held in the afternoon to make sure the area is prepared with enough fuel, back-up fuel, generator power, and other resources. He adds that they will be in constant communication with the 911 director and the OES director.

He says, “We’re just going to be prepared and want to make sure we’re there for our community members and people - that if they need help we can help.”

Metz cautions people to be safe and to call the Public Works Department if you encounter any downed trees. Metz says big trees in Pond Run could obstruct bridges, causing back-ups.

