Vienna Police Department giving public app for anonymous tips in the area

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Vienna Police Department is giving residents a new way to report crime anonymously.

The police department is giving the people of Vienna an app.

The app is available on both the App Store and Google Play for both iPhone and Android, respectively.

This app will allow people in the area to provide tips to the police with full anonymity.

Amongst other features for people.

“The app does more than get information to us. We can also push out alerts, whether it’s an emergency situation. Or road closure. Or could be a crime where we need some identification from a suspect,”

A QR code for the app is available on the Vienna Police Department’s Facebook page.

You can also call or text 847-411 to report anonymous tips as well.

