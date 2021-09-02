Advertisement

Blennerhassett Middle School to close Friday for COVID

(WTAP)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Blennerhassett Middle School will be closed Friday, September 3 because of a spike in coronavirus cases among students.

That’s according to a written statement by Superintendent Will Hosaflook.

School officials said parents will be told whether or not classes will resume in person before the start of the next school week.

Contact tracing is underway and families will be told if their students need to quarantine. School officials are asking for patience while contact tracing is conducted.

Hosaflook said Principal Arthur will be in contact with parents soon about instruction options during the temporary closure.

“We apologize for this inconvenience.,” Hosaflook said. “Wood County Schools is doing everything it can to provide a safe learning environment for our students and to return them to in-person instruction as quickly as possible.”

