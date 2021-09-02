Businesses come together to paint town purple to end Alzheimer’s

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Businesses in downtown Marietta are coming together to raise awareness and money for a significant cause.

Shops and businesses in Marietta are “painting the town purple” to help raise awareness about Alzheimer’s disease.

The shops involved are decorating their windows with purple decorations to help with the cause before the Alzheimer’s walk on September 18.

Some of these businesses are doing this because of the personal effects that the disease has had on them.

“It’s something that I feel like a lot of people, especially in our facility, have been affected by in one way or another. I myself watched my grandmother suffer with Alzheimer’s disease for many years. And, it’s something that really, really affects you on a deep level and I feel like if we can give back to an organization that’s working to end that, we’re happy to do it,” says Rockstar Wellness owner, Rachel Burnham.

The event is being put together by Marietta Main Street and the West Virginia Alzheimer’s Association.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.