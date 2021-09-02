Advertisement

Justice family reaches resolution with bank over loans

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - A resolution to legal issues between West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s family and businesses and Virginia-based Carter Bank & Trust has been reached.

The Bluefield Daily Telegraph reported the Justice group of companies said in a statement released Wednesday by attorney Steve Ruby that they ``successfully concluded a number of matters relating to Carter Bank and Trust.``

The Republican governor’s coal and hospitality businesses filed a lawsuit in May against the bank over claims of deception and sought damages of $421 million.

That action came after Carter Bank had filed suit regarding $58 million in loans that they said were ``personally guaranteed’' by Justice and his wife.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

