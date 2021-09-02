Advertisement

Man dies after car wreck in Gallipolis

By Phyllis Smith
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WTAP) - Deputies say a man is dead after a car crash in Gallipolis. Deputies say the crash happened Wednesday afternoon at 4:35 p.m.

It happened near CR 3 near the intersection of TR 295 in Gallia County. Jason Call was driving his Toyota Camry when he went around a curve, crossed the center line, and went off the right side of the road. He then got back on the road, crossed the center line, went all the way to the left side of the road and hit a fence.

He then went into a ditch and his car came to a stop on its top. He was not wearing a seatbelt, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. He was 51-years-old and from Rio Grande.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: WALB)
One killed in Athens County crash
This displaced woman isn't counting on a fix to come fast enough.
Multiple families displaced after weekend standoff
Mask policy will be the first visually evident change you'll see when walking into Memorial...
Memorial Health System changes policy due to rising Covid numbers
Protester holds signs in view of passing cars. One reads "Freedom or tyranny?"
Protesters line the street outside of Walmart in Marietta
Former Pleasants County magistrates admonished over holiday ticket scandal

Latest News

Vienna Police Department giving public app for anonymous tips in the area
Vienna Police Department giving public app for anonymous tips in the area
W.Va., Ohio both proposing bills halting mask, vaccination mandates
Mayor: St. Marys holiday ticket program on hold this year
A gavel.
New judge appointed in Noble County