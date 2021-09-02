Man dies after car wreck in Gallipolis

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WTAP) - Deputies say a man is dead after a car crash in Gallipolis. Deputies say the crash happened Wednesday afternoon at 4:35 p.m.

It happened near CR 3 near the intersection of TR 295 in Gallia County. Jason Call was driving his Toyota Camry when he went around a curve, crossed the center line, and went off the right side of the road. He then got back on the road, crossed the center line, went all the way to the left side of the road and hit a fence.

He then went into a ditch and his car came to a stop on its top. He was not wearing a seatbelt, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. He was 51-years-old and from Rio Grande.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.