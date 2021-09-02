Advertisement

Man dies in motorcycle crash in Morgan County

(WCAX)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MORGAN COUNTY, Ohio. (WTAP) - A 70-year-old man from Columbus, Ohio is dead after a motorcycle crash in Morgan County Thursday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says that Gregory West was riding on a motorcycle south on State Route 555 in Morgan County when he went off the right side of the road shortly before 11:00 am.

West was thrown from the motorcycle when it overturned.

He was pronounced dead at Genisis Hospital.

The highway patrol says West was wearing a helmet and it does not think speed or alcohol played a role in the crash.

