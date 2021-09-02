Obituary: Haverty, Charley B.

Charley B. Haverty, 92, of Torch, Ohio passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at his residence.

He was born April 12, 1929 in Spencer, WV, a son of the late Roscoe and Lena Greathouse Haverty. Charley was a US Navy Veteran having served in Korea and was retired from the Laborers Union Local 1085, where he was a trainer. He enjoyed auctions and animals and was a member of the 10th Ave. Church of God in Vienna.

Charley is survived by his niece, Marilee Nutt of Torch, Ohio; sister-in-law, Helen Yarnell of Parkersburg and several additional nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Charley was preceded in death by his wife, Dixie Comer Haverty; sister, Rita Duffield and two brothers, Lewis and Howard Haverty.

Due to COVID, burial will be at the convenience of the family. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike Street, South Parkersburg is honored to serve the Haverty family.

