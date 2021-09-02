Obituary: Talbott, Ronald Marion

Ronald Marion Talbott, 74 of Vienna, WV passed away September 1, 2021 at WVU Medicine Camden Clark surrounded by loved ones.

He was born October 3, 1946, a son of the late Marion Talbott and Ethel Lorena Vaughn in Parkersburg, WV.

Ronald served with the West Virginia National Guard. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He was very good with cars and could fix anything with wheels. Ronald enjoyed spending time with his family, and he will be deeply missed by them.

Those left behind to cherish his memory include his sons, Ronnie (Michelle) Talbott of Washington, WV, Nicholas (Sabine) Talbott or Parkersburg, WV; daughter, Angela (Anne) Doyle; grandchildren, Sofian, Tarik, Cienna, Little Nick, and Bentham.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by the love of his life, Charlene Talbott; brothers, Edward, Robert; and infant sister.

There will be a celebration of Ronald’s life at a later date. An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

Sunset Memorial Funeral Home is honored to assist the Talbott family.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.