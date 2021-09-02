Obituary: Vanosse, Virgil ‘Earl’

Virgil ‘Earl’ Vanosse of Parkersburg, WV, went to heaven on August 29, 2021 at Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born January 17, 1933, in Newberg, Oregon, to Virgil and Esther Bretthauer Vanosse, and was raised by his mother and stepfather, Frank Lovendahl. Earl graduated from University High School in Eugene, Oregon.Earl was a member of Christ Mission Baptist Church in Lubeck and was a retired grocery store manager. He loved to hunt, fish, pan for gold, and go metal detecting with his good friends Ed and Fuzz. Earl was a gifted long bow craftsman. Earl looked forward to and greatly appreciated visits from Preacher Dave Cumpston and Pastor Bob and Dolores Watkins.Earl is survived by his children Cherie Robinson of Hillsboro, Oregon, Arlene Dlouhy of Drummonds, Tennessee, and Carol Williams of Grants Pass, Oregon, and his beloved dog, Toby. Toby has since been given to a local family where he will be properly spoiled. Earl was preceded in death by his parents, wife Lois Jean Vanosse, sister and brother-in-law Loretta and Dale, son Jeff, and beloved dog, Pedro.After his wife’s passing, Earl was lovingly cared for by Linda and Mark McCauley, with assistance from Catherine Richmond, Tammy Plott, and several caregivers from Central WV Aging Services.A memorial service will be held at 3 pm on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at Christ Mission Baptist Church in Lubeck, WV, with Preacher Dave Cumpston officiating.In Earl’s memory, please consider donating to your local Humane Society.Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.