Advertisement

Obituary: Wolf, Helen J.

Obituary: Wolf, Helen J.
Obituary: Wolf, Helen J.(n/a)
By Guest
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Helen J. Wolf, 103, passed away at Cedar Grove Assisted Living. on September 1, 2021. She was born on June 14, 1918 in Waverly, WV, the daughter of the late Guy and Corn (Johnson) Kincheloe. Helen was a 1934 graduate of PHS and attended Mountain State Business College. She was a homemaker. She was a member of St. Margaret Mary Church.She is survived by her children. Tom (Karen) Wolf and Jane (David) Stephens, grandchildren, Jenna (Andrew) Wolcott, Daniel Wolf. Chase (Polly) Stephens, great-grandchildren, Rex. Weylyn. Jessica. Jack, nephew Joe (Jane) Kincheloe, nieces Karen Kincheloe, and Carolyn Kincheloe, a special great niece, Jane A. Kincheloe.She was preceded in death by her husband John C. Wolf, infant twins, Mary and John, brothers. Talbott and Harold Kincheloe, and her nephew Bill Kincheloe.A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Stone SoupKitchen, c/o St. Margaret Mary Church, 2500 Dudley Ave. Parkersburg, WV 26101online condolences may be left at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: WALB)
One killed in Athens County crash
This displaced woman isn't counting on a fix to come fast enough.
Multiple families displaced after weekend standoff
Dakota Jay Robinson
Man charged with gross sexual imposition after inappropriately touching 12-year-old at the Waterford Fair
Man dies after car wreck in Gallipolis
W.Va., Ohio both proposing bills halting mask, vaccination mandates

Latest News

Obituary: Haverty, Harley B.
Obituary: Haverty, Charley B.
Obituary: Fox, William F. “Bill”
Obituary: Fox, William F. “Bill”
Obituary: Talbott, Ronald Marion
Obituary: Talbott, Ronald Marion
Tana Marie Plechaty
Obituary: Plechaty, Tana Marie