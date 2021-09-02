Obituary: Wolf, Helen J.

Helen J. Wolf, 103, passed away at Cedar Grove Assisted Living. on September 1, 2021. She was born on June 14, 1918 in Waverly, WV, the daughter of the late Guy and Corn (Johnson) Kincheloe. Helen was a 1934 graduate of PHS and attended Mountain State Business College. She was a homemaker. She was a member of St. Margaret Mary Church.She is survived by her children. Tom (Karen) Wolf and Jane (David) Stephens, grandchildren, Jenna (Andrew) Wolcott, Daniel Wolf. Chase (Polly) Stephens, great-grandchildren, Rex. Weylyn. Jessica. Jack, nephew Joe (Jane) Kincheloe, nieces Karen Kincheloe, and Carolyn Kincheloe, a special great niece, Jane A. Kincheloe.She was preceded in death by her husband John C. Wolf, infant twins, Mary and John, brothers. Talbott and Harold Kincheloe, and her nephew Bill Kincheloe.A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Stone SoupKitchen, c/o St. Margaret Mary Church, 2500 Dudley Ave. Parkersburg, WV 26101online condolences may be left at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

