Ohio EPA proposes plans to modify Marietta water treatment plant

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) -

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency held a public meeting on the evening of September 1 to discuss the applications for a modification to an existing water treatment plant located on Fourth Street.

According to a news release, the proposed project includes replacing the existing lime softening water treatment plant with a new, reverse osmosis treatment plant.

If approved, discharges from the activity would result in the modification to or lowering of, the water quality to the Muskingum River.

Project Engineer Eric Lambert said the current plant is beyond its useful life. Ohio EPA’s Media Relations Coordinator Anthony Chenault stated in an email one of the plants was built in the 1930s while the other was built in 1974.

Lambert said the two reasons why the EPA wants to modify the water treatment plant is reverse osmosis is 15 percent cheaper than the current treatment process and it will protect the public from more potential contaminants.

In an email statement from Chenault, “The difference between the current treatment method versus the proposed, new system is simply different technologies. A lime system as the name suggests utilizes lime. The reverse osmosis system uses microfiltration and other equipment. Both are effective, but to provide continued safe drinking water for the long term, a new system is needed and the city leaders decided that the reverse osmosis system would be best for their needs.”

The EPA’s last inspection on the Marietta water treatment plant was conducted in February of this year. No significant deficiencies were found during the inspection.

Anyone may submit comments. To comment or receive information on the application, write to Ohio EPA-DSW, Attn: Permits Processing Unit, P.O. Box 1049, Columbus, Ohio 43216-1049 or email epa.dswcomments@epa.ohio.gov. All comments received at the hearing or via mail by close of business Sept. 8, will be considered by Ohio EPA prior to final action on this proposal.

