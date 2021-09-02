Sentencing of Williamstown Bank robber delayed

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The man who robbed the Williamstown Bank in 2017 had his sentencing delayed in court on Thursday.

William “Billy White Shoes” Johnson pleaded guilty to first-degree robbery in December.

The State recommended to Judge J.D. Beane on Thursday that Johnson get credit for time he served in an Ohio prison after being indicted for the Williamstown Bank robbery in 2019.

He was behind bars in Pickaway County, Ohio at the time for attempted felonious assault but was not brought forth to face prosecution in the robbery case.

Sentencing for the 2017 robbery was delayed until September 14 at 9:15 a.m. so officials can figure out how much time should be credited to Johnson’s sentence.

In 2020, Johnson was accused of robbing the Citizen’s Bank branch in Marietta. That case is still pending in Washington County Common Pleas Court.

