Advertisement

Wood County Airport Authority makes pitch to county commission for Recovery Act money

(WEAU)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Airport Authority asked for American Recovery Act money from the Wood County Commission Thursday morning.

Airport officials said the Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport remained open throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and a couple of its buildings need repairs.

Hanger 4 needs an entirely new roof, according to airport officials, and a terminal building’s roof also needs repairs.

They want $300,000 for the hanger roof, $185,000 for the terminal building roof, and about $7,800 to pull fiber optic over the terminal building.

Officials have asked for $500,000 total, giving them a small cushion.

The projects are investments the airport authority hopes to see a return on.

“With the fiber optic above the building there, that’ll be something available that we can rent, a source of revenue. Same thing with Hanger 4,” said Bill Richardson, of the Wood County Airport Authority.

Commissioners also opened bidding for repairs on the courthouse bell, which County Administrator Marty Seufer said is over 160 years-old. He said it mainly needs age-related repairs.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: WALB)
One killed in Athens County crash
This displaced woman isn't counting on a fix to come fast enough.
Multiple families displaced after weekend standoff
Dakota Jay Robinson
Man charged with gross sexual imposition after inappropriately touching 12-year-old at the Waterford Fair
Man dies after car wreck in Gallipolis
W.Va., Ohio both proposing bills halting mask, vaccination mandates

Latest News

Man dies in motorcycle crash in Morgan County
Blennerhassett Middle School to close Friday for COVID
Washington County Fair Board getting fair preparations in place
Washington County Fair Board getting fair preparations in place
State Route 550, Washington County Ohio.
$35 million of COVID relief money allocated for landslide prevention projects in Washington County