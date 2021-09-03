Advertisement

Bumble, CEO of Match vow to help those affected by Texas abortion law

Match group -- which owns Tinder, Plenty of Fish, OK Cupid, and Hinge -- is headquartered in...
Match group -- which owns Tinder, Plenty of Fish, OK Cupid, and Hinge -- is headquartered in Texas.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Dating app companies based in Texas are reacting to the new abortion law.

Bumble, based in Austin, said it is creating a fund to support the reproductive rights of women and people across the gender spectrum.

Match group -- which owns Tinder, Plenty of Fish, OK Cupid, and Hinge -- is also headquartered in Texas.

Company CEO Shar Dubey said she is also creating a fund to ensure employees and their dependents will be able to get care outside the state.

Match doesn’t usually take a stand on political issues, but Dubey said as a woman in Texas, she couldn’t stay silent.

The new law prohibits abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected.

It took effect Wednesday after the U.S. Supreme Court and federal appeals court did not rule on attempts to block it.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

Blennerhassett Middle School to close Friday for COVID
Man dies after car wreck in Gallipolis
Dakota Jay Robinson
Man charged with gross sexual imposition after inappropriately touching 12-year-old at the Waterford Fair
Man dies in motorcycle crash in Morgan County
(Source: WALB)
One killed in Athens County crash

Latest News

Zach Miles and Kaitlin Streator
What's Trending, 9/3/21
A bus going through floodwaters is inundated on Wednesday night in New York.
In wake of catastrophic Ida flooding, police look for missing in Northeast
FILE — In this May 16, 2006 file photo former Washington Archbishop, Cardinal Theodore...
Ex-Cardinal McCarrick, 91, pleads not guilty in sex assault
:Amazon is adding 55,000 employees globally in first hiring push under CEO Andy Jassy.
US hiring slows as delta variant weakens travel and tourism