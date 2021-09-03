Civitan Park walking track to be resurfaced

BELPRE, Ohio. (WTAP) - With the help of a big grant, the Belpre’s Women’s Club will be resurfacing Civitan Park’s entire walking track. The Belpre Area Development Foundation handed over a $35,000 check to make the project possible.

The Belpre Women’s Club decided to take on the project when they were notified of major cracks and roots coming up out of the trail - enough to be a tripping hazard.

Project Chairwoman Rose Logston says the track has become a staple in the community.

“When we first built the track, we raised the money throughout the community and it has been used constantly ever since and it is a big part of our community.”

There will also be a guideline along the side of the track for the visually impaired added. It will be funded by a grant from the Marion Metz family.

While the contract for the project is pending, the hope is that it will be done by winter.

