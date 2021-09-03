Advertisement

Jesse Jackson’s wife headed home from hospital after COVID

FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 file photo, Rev. Jesse Jackson receives the Pfizer's...
FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 file photo, Rev. Jesse Jackson receives the Pfizer's BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine from Dr. Kiran Chekka, Covid Administration Physician at the Roseland Community Hospital in Chicago. Family members say the Rev. Jesse Jackson has been transferred to a hospital focused on physical rehabilitation after receiving treatment for a breakthrough COVID-19 infection. A family statement released Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 , also said his wife, Jacqueline, has been moved to an intensive care unit at Northwestern Memorial Hospital and is receiving oxygen but breathing on her own.(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson’s wife will be released from a Chicago hospital where she has been treated for COVID-19.

A statement Friday from Jonathan Jackson, one of the couple’s five children, doesn’t specify when his 77-year-old mother, Jacqueline, would be released from Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Rev. Jackson,  a famed civil rights leader and former presidential candidate, was transferred recently to a hospital focused on physical rehabilitation after receiving treatment for a breakthrough COVID-19 infection.

He has been vaccinated against the virus, but he says Jacqueline, also a civil rights activist, had not been vaccinated because of a “preexisting condition” that worried them.

The couple were admitted to Northwestern on Aug. 21.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blennerhassett Middle School to close Friday for COVID
Man dies in motorcycle crash in Morgan County
This is a generic picture of a gavel.
Parkersburg man sentenced to more than 10 years for federal crimes
Man dies after car wreck in Gallipolis
Dakota Jay Robinson
Man charged with gross sexual imposition after inappropriately touching 12-year-old at the Waterford Fair

Latest News

The policy was put into action at the start of September.
Wirt County Schools implement mask mandate
The project chairwoman is handed a $35,000 check to repave the track.
Civitan Park walking track to be resurfaced
The accident occurred around 5 PM.
Motorcycle accident leaves one in hospital
President Joe Biden makes remarks Friday before touring a neighborhood in LaPlace, Louisiana,...
Biden walks storm-ravaged Louisiana: ‘I know you’re hurting’