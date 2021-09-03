Advertisement

Mother and daughter reported missing

West Virginia State Police troopers are looking for a missing mother and daughter.
West Virginia State Police troopers are looking for a missing mother and daughter.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police troopers are looking for a missing mother and daughter.

According to troopers, on Thursday Brenda Curry, 81, and her daughter Wanda McClung, 56, left Cross Lanes to travel to Ritchie County to pick up a grandchild. They were driving a green Chevy Cruz with a WV registration 8XC239.

The family has not been able to reach them. Troopers say the last available cell phone data put them in Jackson County around 1p.m. Thursday.

Anyone with any information should call the South Charleston Detachment of the West Virginia State Police or local law enforcement.

