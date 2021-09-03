Nelsonville woman sentenced to four years in prison for four different criminal cases

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio. (WTAP) - A woman out of Nelsonville, Ohio, was sentenced to four years in prison on September 2 in Athens County Common Pleas Court for four separate cases.

According to a news release, 25-year-old Kelsey Auflick pleaded guilty to four separate cases on the following charges: two for aggravated possession of drugs, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and possession of heroin.

In March 2019, Auflick was part of a warrant roundup in Nelsonville and was found with methamphetamine. In November 2020, she was found with drugs and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop. In March, she was the passenger in a vehicle during a traffic stop and was found with heroin.

On April 26, officers were dispatched to the Highlander on West Union Street in Athens on a report of an active fight. Auflick fled the scene in a vehicle...during which she crashed into the front of Arts West.

