Parkersburg man sentenced to more than 10 years for federal crimes

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Forty-one-year-old Shaun Price of Parkersburg was sentenced September 2 to 123 months in prison for federal drug and gun crimes.

According to a news release Price had previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in assisting him in a drug trafficking crime.

An officer with the South Charleston Police Department attempted a traffic stop on Price’s vehicle in Cross Lanes on December 7, 2020.

Price fled the scene and led law enforcement on a high-speed pursuit that ended in South Charleston.

Officers recovered approximately eight grams of meth and a loaded nine-millimeter handgun from the vehicle.

Price admitted that he intended to sell the methamphetamine and that he possessed the firearm to protect his drugs and money.

