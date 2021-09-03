Parkersburg’s Jake B. Eddy to debut at the Grand Ole Opry with Becky Buller Band

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -A local bluegrass artist is taking his Parkersburg roots to Tennessee where he will be making his debut at the Grand Ole Opry. Our Kaitlin Streator shares how this hometown musician is making a name for himself down in Nashville.

Jake Eddy picks up his guitar and eminently his fingers go to work on a bluegrass tune. He learned how to play this song from his grandpa when he was a little kid in Parkersburg. It was his grandpa and his mother who introduced him to Blue Grass and let him play alongside them during regional shows.

“A lot of the bluegrass stuff was happening in more rural areas and outside of town,” Eddy said.

“We would go out to Wert County and play in this old schoolhouse. Out on 47, there’s this old schoolhouse that we would do a monthly or weekly jam. We would go out there and play and play in pick-up jams and stuff like that.”

Then one day, Blue Grass Pioneer Melvin Goins called up Eddy and asked him to hit the road with him and play the banjo in his band. So, along with his grandpa, Eddy left the old MOV schoolhouses and began his first touring gig as a 14-year-old.

“We did some really big festivals and good shows. I was actually, I was supposed to play at the Grand Ole Opry with him when I was 14. There was kind of a weird logistical thing that didn’t quite work out and he ended up going without both of us,” Eddy laughed.

Eddy can laugh that off now because he’s getting his chance to perform at the Grand Ole Opry tonight. This time with the Becky Buller Band.

“They are great musicians. I mean the Banjo player in the band, he’d probably make fun of me if he heard this, but he was my banjo hero growing up. So, you know, it’s kind of weird. It can be a bit surreal to look down the stage and see them.”

And Eddy says it’s surreal to be playing on such a prestigious stage...and he’s only 21.

“It feels good to have this kind of pay off. It’s like, ok, things are working, things are going in the right direction. It’s a sense of comfort, and security in that way,” he said. “Its historical significance is huge too. I mean, it was and is the biggest and most prominent stage for bluegrass music and country music.”

Eddy says when he is not touring with the band, he’s giving music lessons to students here in Parkersburg. And while he’s on the road often, Eddy says he hopes to have a good ol’ bluegrass jam session in Parkersburg again soon.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.