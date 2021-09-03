Seven arrested on drug and gun charges in string of connected events

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Seven people were arrested Thursday on drug and gun charges during a string of connected incidents.

That’s according to a news release from the Parkersburg Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force.

Around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, the West Virginia State Police stopped a silver minivan at the Marathon on Point Drive in Parkersburg which had two juvenile boys from Akron, Ohio and 37-year-old Jason Hoffman, also from Akron, inside.

Wood County Deputy Sheriff T.K. Phillips and her K9 partner Drago came to the scene to help state police with the traffic stop.

By the end of it, authorities said they recovered more than 20 grams of suspected heroin/fentanyl and two guns from the van.

Meanwhile, the Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force was searching a hotel room connected to the minivan at the Microtel Inn in Mineral Wells. Inside, they found two grams of suspected fentanyl, digital scales, packing materials and a lot of cash. Eighteen-year-old Jaylen Puzakulics, of Akron, was arrested at the hotel room.

After the traffic stop and room search, authorities got information about a second room at the Microtel Inn and obtained a search warrant for it.

In the second room, authorities found around 80 grams of suspected heroin/fentanyl, more cash, more packing materials and marijuana. They also arrested 26-year-old Tyrill Vaughn, 26-year-old Sonja Campbell, and 41-year-old MaryBeth Hutson, all from Akron.

Puzakulics, Vaughn, Campbell, and Hutson were each charged with one count of possession with intent to deliver heroin. All were arraigned in Wood County Magistrate Court and given $200,000 surety bonds.

Hoffman was charged with having weapons while under disability. He was arraigned in magistrate court and given a $15,000 surety bond.

The two juvenile boys were charged with possession with intent to deliver fentanyl. Circuit Court Judge Waters turned them over the state. They were then sent to the Lorrie Yeager Jr. Juvenile Center.

