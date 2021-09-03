UPDATE: Fatal motorcycle crash victim identified

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Officials have confirmed that Dale McClung, 71, from Rockport died in a motorcycle crash Friday afternoon. He lost control of his motorcycle near Leachtown. Multiple witnesses say speed was a factor in the incident. No other vehicles were involved.

