UPDATE: Fatal motorcycle crash victim identified

By Laura Bowen and Zach Shrivers
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 7:12 PM EDT
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Officials have confirmed that Dale McClung, 71, from Rockport died in a motorcycle crash Friday afternoon. He lost control of his motorcycle near Leachtown. Multiple witnesses say speed was a factor in the incident. No other vehicles were involved.

A man has died after a motorcycle wreck on State Route 47 Friday afternoon.

That’s according to a member of the Wood County Crash Team, who is still investigating the cause of the crash.

The wreck happened around 5 p.m. near Leachtown.

Authorities have not yet released the driver’s name, but did say no one else was involved.

A person has been transported to the hospital following a single vehicle motorcycle accident, according to Wood County Sheriff Steve Stephens. He says police were called to the scene around 5 PM Friday afternoon.

The wreck occurred on Route 47 near Leachtown.

This is a developing story.

