Wirt County Schools implement mask mandate

The policy was put into action at the start of September.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ELIZABETH, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wirt County Schools have joined the growing list of local schools mandating masks. The policy went into effect at the start of September.

Superintendent John McKown said the change is in response to the growing number of cases in Wirt County Schools. He said there is a handful of positive cases at each school and, so far, over 90 people have had to quarantine. Masks, however, will be provided for students who don’t have them and medical exemptions to the mandate can be made.

McKown sees this policy change as a protective barrier that will keep enough staff members in school in order for schools to remain open.

He said, “It was obvious that with cases rising, if we did not do that and we had to quarantine, we would quickly get a large number of students in quarantine and staff members…,”

McKown said keeping the mask mandate throughout the entire semester is not the plan. He hopes that the number of positive cases and quarantines at the school will eventually become low enough so that they can do away with the mandate. He plans on basing this off of the number of school cases and quarantines, not what is happening in the community overall.

While the board has given McKown the power to change Covid policy, they have the chance to either formally approve or block the plan at the September 14th board meeting.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

