Wolf Creek Local Schools implement mask mandate beginning September 7

WATERFORD, Ohio. (WTAP) - Beginning Tuesday, September 7 all students and staff will be required to wear masks when inside the buildings, along with the continued requirement on school buses.

The announcement was made on the evening of September 2 by Wolf Creek Local Schools Superintendent Douglas Baldwin.

According to Baldwin’s statement, during the first week of in-person learning, five students tested positive for Covid-19 with over 47 students quarantined.

Baldwin said the Board of Education will re-evaluate the mask mandate in two weeks and make changes when necessary. He also asked parents to screen their children before sending them back to school.

