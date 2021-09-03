Advertisement

Wolf Creek Local Schools implement mask mandate beginning September 7

By Samantha Cavalli
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERFORD, Ohio. (WTAP) - Beginning Tuesday, September 7 all students and staff will be required to wear masks when inside the buildings, along with the continued requirement on school buses.

The announcement was made on the evening of September 2 by Wolf Creek Local Schools Superintendent Douglas Baldwin.

According to Baldwin’s statement, during the first week of in-person learning, five students tested positive for Covid-19 with over 47 students quarantined.

Baldwin said the Board of Education will re-evaluate the mask mandate in two weeks and make changes when necessary. He also asked parents to screen their children before sending them back to school.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blennerhassett Middle School to close Friday for COVID
Man dies after car wreck in Gallipolis
Dakota Jay Robinson
Man charged with gross sexual imposition after inappropriately touching 12-year-old at the Waterford Fair
(Source: WALB)
One killed in Athens County crash
Man dies in motorcycle crash in Morgan County

Latest News

Nelsonville woman sentenced to four years in prison for four different criminal cases
WTAP News @ 11 - Nelsonville woman sentenced
WTAP News @ 11 - Morgan County Fatal Crash
WTAP News @ 11 - Morgan County Fatal Crash
WTAP News @ 11 - Parkersburg man arrested
WTAP News @ 11 - Parkersburg man arrested
Wolf Creek Local Schools announced mask mandate beginning September 7
WTAP News @ 11 - Wolf Creek Local Schools implement mask mandate