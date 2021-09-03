Advertisement

Woman, son, and grandson face drug-related felony charges in Athens County

Paul Losey Jr. (Left) and Paul Losey Sr. (Right)
Paul Losey Jr. (Left) and Paul Losey Sr. (Right)(Athens County Prosecutor's Office)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) - A Glouster woman, her son, and her grandson have all been indicted on felony charges following a lengthy drug investigation by Athens County authorities.

According to a news release from the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office, Patricia Spears is charged with permitting drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony. Her son, 47-year-old Paul Losey Sr. is charged with engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony. His son, 27-year-old Paul “PJ” Losey Jr. is also facing a charge of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.

The Athens County Prosecutor’s Office served a search warrant at Losey Sr.’s home on Thursday at the same time the Athens County Sheriff’s Department served a warrant at Spears’s home.

Authorities found fentanyl, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and over $2,300 in cash.

cash(Athens County Prosecutor's Office)

They also found Losey Sr. in his car during the search, where they said he sat with drugs and cash in his lap.

“Chief Investigator Jay Barrett and (First Assistant Prosecutor) Meg Saunders put a lot of work into this investigation as they do every day in trying to remove drugs from our community,” Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn said. “We have a cyclical problem of addiction, drug trade and property crimes We are here to help those struggling with addiction and we will continue to eliminate the drug supply.”

Losey Sr. was arraigned in front of Judge Patrick Lang on Friday. He was given a $100,000 bond. Losey Jr. is set to be arraigned on Tuesday.

Spears is free on her own recognizance. She has a preliminary hearing set for Setpember 13 at 2 p.m.

Authorities said more people could be charged in the case.

