Advertisement

W.Va. officials warn of consequences of hospitalizations

(wtap)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Gov. Jim Justice and state officials say the continuing increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations could result in measures to curtail elective surgeries at the state’s hospitals.

During Friday’s briefing, Gov. Justice reported that 111 West Virginians who have been hospitalized with COVID-19 are currently on ventilators; a new record high for the entire pandemic.

A total of 714 West Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19; the highest number of hospitalizations in over seven months. Of the patients currently hospitalized, 206 are in the ICU; another number that is rapidly approaching an all-time record high. The number of ICU patients topped out at 219 in January.

The total number of active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia has now reached 19,434; an increase of over 1,700 new cases just since the Governor’s previous briefing two days ago and the state’s highest number of active cases in over seven months.The County Alert System map now shows that 53 of the state’s 55 counties are either in the Red or Orange categories. A total of 36 counties are currently Red and 17 are Orange.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blennerhassett Middle School to close Friday for COVID
Man dies in motorcycle crash in Morgan County
This is a generic picture of a gavel.
Parkersburg man sentenced to more than 10 years for federal crimes
Man dies after car wreck in Gallipolis
Dakota Jay Robinson
Man charged with gross sexual imposition after inappropriately touching 12-year-old at the Waterford Fair

Latest News

Update: Memorial Health System says online operations two weeks before returning to normal
Paul Losey Jr. (Left) and Paul Losey Sr. (Right)
Woman, son, and grandson face drug-related felony charges in Athens County
WVU-Parkersburg going mostly virtual until further notice
WVU-Parkersburg going mostly virtual until further notice
An arrest has been made.
Seven arrested on drug and gun charges in string of connected events