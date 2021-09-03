W.Va. officials warn of consequences of hospitalizations

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Gov. Jim Justice and state officials say the continuing increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations could result in measures to curtail elective surgeries at the state’s hospitals.

During Friday’s briefing, Gov. Justice reported that 111 West Virginians who have been hospitalized with COVID-19 are currently on ventilators; a new record high for the entire pandemic.

A total of 714 West Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19; the highest number of hospitalizations in over seven months. Of the patients currently hospitalized, 206 are in the ICU; another number that is rapidly approaching an all-time record high. The number of ICU patients topped out at 219 in January.

The total number of active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia has now reached 19,434; an increase of over 1,700 new cases just since the Governor’s previous briefing two days ago and the state’s highest number of active cases in over seven months.The County Alert System map now shows that 53 of the state’s 55 counties are either in the Red or Orange categories. A total of 36 counties are currently Red and 17 are Orange.

