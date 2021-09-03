Advertisement

WVU-Parkersburg going mostly virtual until further notice

WVU-Parkersburg going mostly virtual until further notice
WVU-Parkersburg going mostly virtual until further notice(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 4:44 PM EDT
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Due to increasing COVID cases in the counties the commuter college serves, West Virginia University at Parkersburg is moving to temporarily go mostly virtual.

The official day in which this will be upheld will be on the Tuesday after labor day (Sept. 7).

College officials say that many of the classes will be switching to online courses for the time being for the safety of students and faculty.

There will be some limitations taken for students coming to campus. Whether it be for one-on-one meetings, technical classes, and using school resources.

“We’re allowing students to continue to come to campus to use internet. Our counseling services and other student services in the library if they need. Faculty will still be able to come to campus to use instructional technology. So, really we’re trying to minimize the flow of people coming on to and off of campus at any given time to minimize the possibility of COVID exposure,” says WVU-Parkersburg president, Dr. Chris Gilmer.

President Gilmer says that the school will be monitoring COVID-19 activity in the area during the temporary remote learning.

