2021 Football Frenzy Week 3 Recap

By Ryan Wilson, Katelyn Smith and Samantha Cavalli
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 12:09 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Another Friday night football weekend in the books in the Mid-Ohio Valley.

The Parkersburg Big Reds had their home opener against Spring Valley, but the Timberwolves got the win over the Big Reds 34-10.

Parkersburg South went on the road to University, but fell to the Hawks 62-33.

The St. Marys Blue Devils got their first win of the 2021 season, as they went to Ravenswood and beat the Red Devils 30-14.

The Fort Frye Cadets took on the Waterford Wildcats in a matchup of 2-0 teams, but it would be Fort Frye getting the win Friday, they take down Waterford 39-14.

The Marietta Tigers got their first win of the season over Athens 36-28 in an overtime thriller.

Alexander spoiled the home opener for Belpre, as they took down the Golden Eagles 55-14.

