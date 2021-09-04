Belpre City Schools implements mask mandate

BELPRE, Ohio. (WTAP) - Belpre City Schools Superintendent Jeff Greenley announced all students and staff will be required to wear masks at school starting Tuesday, September 7.

In a letter addressed to Belpre City School families on Friday, Greenley said Belpre has seen a 30 percent increase in positive Covid-19 cases. Since the school year began, 90 students have been quarantined which is approximately 10 percent of the student body, according to Greenley.

Greenley stated he made the decision based upon conversations with students, parents, and faculty about their concerns with the growing number of cases popping up throughout Washington County and within the school district.

Belpre City Schools now joins the growing list of Washington County schools that are implementing a mask mandate, such as Wolf Creek Local Schools and Marietta City Schools.

In West Virginia, Wood, Pleasants, Wirt, Ritchie, and Jackson counties have all implemented a mask mandate within their school systems.

