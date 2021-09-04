Advertisement

Belpre City Schools implements mask mandate

Belpre City Schools implement mask mandate starting September 7
Belpre City Schools implement mask mandate starting September 7(Ryan Wilson, WTAP)
By Samantha Cavalli
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELPRE, Ohio. (WTAP) - Belpre City Schools Superintendent Jeff Greenley announced all students and staff will be required to wear masks at school starting Tuesday, September 7.

In a letter addressed to Belpre City School families on Friday, Greenley said Belpre has seen a 30 percent increase in positive Covid-19 cases. Since the school year began, 90 students have been quarantined which is approximately 10 percent of the student body, according to Greenley.

Greenley stated he made the decision based upon conversations with students, parents, and faculty about their concerns with the growing number of cases popping up throughout Washington County and within the school district.

Belpre City Schools now joins the growing list of Washington County schools that are implementing a mask mandate, such as Wolf Creek Local Schools and Marietta City Schools.

In West Virginia, Wood, Pleasants, Wirt, Ritchie, and Jackson counties have all implemented a mask mandate within their school systems.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Fatal motorcycle crash victim identified
West Virginia State Police troopers are looking for a missing mother and daughter.
Mother and daughter reported missing
An arrest has been made.
Seven arrested on drug and gun charges in string of connected events
This is a generic picture of a gavel.
Parkersburg man sentenced to more than 10 years for federal crimes
Paul Losey Jr. (Left) and Paul Losey Sr. (Right)
Woman, son, and grandson face drug-related felony charges in Athens County

Latest News

Update: Memorial Health System says online operations two weeks from returning to normal
The policy was put into action at the start of September.
Wirt County Schools implement mask mandate
The project chairwoman is handed a $35,000 check to repave the track.
Civitan Park walking track to be resurfaced
UPDATE: Fatal motorcycle crash victim identified