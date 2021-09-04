Advertisement

Obituary: Corrina Conley

By Guest
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Corrina Lea Conley, 48, of Spencer, died Thursday, September 2, 2021, at Jackson General Hospital, Ripley.

She was born December 31, 1972, in Lorain, Ohio the daughter of the late William and Reva Mae Fields Shamblin.

Survivors include her husband, William A. “Bill” Conley of Spencer; daughter, Brittany Hicks of Ripley; son, Nicholas Hicks also of Ripley and his fiancée, Chloey Campbell of Gallipolis, Ohio; stepdaughter and son-in-law, Amanda Linn and Doug Rinehart of Spencer; stepson, Joe Conley also of Spencer; grandchildren, Trenton Conley, Elliauna Rinehart, Silas Rinehart, Abel Rinehart, and Colt Haynes; brothers, Mike (Stacy) Shamblin, Howard Shamblin, Jerry Shamblin all of Ripley; five half-siblings; many nieces, nephews, and adopted family members.

Corrina was the finance manager at I-77 Chevrolet, Ripley. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt. Corrina was dedicated to her family and was a mother figure to many others. She was a born-again Christian.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, September 6 at John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer, with the Rev. Larry Jones officiating. Burial will be in the Miller-Pleasant Rest Cemetery, Spencer.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be shared at www.taylorfuneralhomeinc.com.

