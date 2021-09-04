Advertisement

Obituary: Harold Bunner



By Guest
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Harold William Bunner, 83 of Ellenboro, WV departed this life Friday, September 3, 2021, at his residence.

Harold was born July 22, 1938, on Bunnell’s Run in Harrisville, WV, a son of the late James Earl and Nellie J. (Mahaney) Bunner.

Harold worked for Mid Atlantic/ Ellenboro Glass Factory for 45 years. He attended the Wesley Memorial Methodist Church in Ellenboro, WV. He enjoyed bicycle riding, cooking, and glass blowing. He also loved to spend time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Harold is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Alice Christine (Reed) Bunner; children, Wilfred Lee Bunner, Serena Kay Ash, Ruby V. Lanham, and V. Ruth McPeek (A. Mike); grandchildren, Jim Bunner (Autumn), Jason Bunner (Anna), Charlie Wass (Regina), Tina Furr, Cathy Lanham, Andrea Reed (Kat), Nathan Lanham (Rachel), Hunter Bowie (Hope), and Sam J. Bowie; brother, Orsie James Bunner; daughter in law, Debra Prunty; and several loving great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Robert Harold Bunner; great-grandchild, Gracelynn Lanham; and sons-in-law, Stephen Ash, and Eugene Lanham.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at McCullough Rogers Funeral Home in Pennsboro, WV with Brother Abner officiating. Burial will follow in the Lanham Cemetery. Visitation will take place from 4:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m. on Monday evening at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com

