Obituary: Helen Wade

Helen Marie Casto Wade, 94, of Vienna, passed away Saturday, September 4, 2021, at her residence.

She was born July 17, 1927, in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Louie and Isa McDonald Myers.

Helen was a protestant by faith and a homemaker. She was a former member of the Rebekah’s Lodge, VFW Auxiliary, American Legion Auxiliary, and the Moose Lodge.

Helen is survived by her children, Bobbie Casto Pitsenberger of Vienna, Craig C. Casto (Jackie) of Belpre, and Chris M. Casto (Jennifer L) of Saint Marys; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert C. Casto; second husband, Harry Wade; and son, Clark C. Casto.

The funeral service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at Vaughan-Kimes Funeral Home, 521 Fifth Street, Parkersburg with Reverend David Williamson officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen North Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Pleasants County Humane Society, 669 Pike Road, St. Marys, WV 26170.

Please visit vaughankimes.com to share a memory or message of comfort with Helen’s family.

