Obituary: Margaret “Maggie” Topping

Margaret R. Topping, 72, of Parkersburg, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away peacefully at home on September 3, 2021, after an extended illness.

”Maggie” as known to her friends is survived by her husband and friend of 45 years, Mike Topping, a daughter Allison B. See (Stormy) of Barboursville, stepdaughter Teresa Woodall (Glenn), stepson William Topping (Mary) of Huntington, grandkids Koby See, Mya See, Dylan See, Michael Topping, Chase Topping Amanda Crowder, Austin Woodall, and several great-grandchildren. One brother John Vanooteghem, sister-in-law Sharon Vanootegham, niece Sarah Hollis (Lauren, Caroline, Maddie, and Emma) nephew J.R. Vanooteghem (Chrissi and Tres) of Jacksonville, FL, and a friend of 50+ years Sherry Bocook Clark (Darrel) of Charlotte, N.C.

She was preceded in death by her mother Pearlene Vanootegham.

Maggie was very active in bowling and golf over the years in local associations and served on the board of directors for the West Virginia Women’s Bowling Association, the West Virginia Women’s Golf Association, and the Parkersburg Country Club. She also was a devout Marshall fan and loved cheering on The Herd.

Special thanks to Dr. Kelli Cawley and the staff of the Strecker Cancer Center and to Barbara, Becky, and Carolyn, and the Astorg extended family for their friendship and help.

There will be no service or visitation, but a private life celebration for friends and family will be held on Friday, September 10, 2021, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at her home. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in her name to the Strecker Cancer Center.

Online condolences may be left at www.leavittfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.