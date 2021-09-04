Obituary: Paul Richard Doty

Paul Richard Doty, Jr., 83, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away at home following a brief illness.

Born in Terra Haute, Indiana, he was the son of the late Zeta M. Robinson Doty and Paul R. Doty, Sr. Following graduation from Wirt County High School, he spent 6 years in the U.S. Army and Army Reserves. He then began working for E. I. DuPont where he retired.

In addition to his parents, he has preceded in death his wife of 41 years Shirley Easton Doty, his son Paul R. Doty III, and his sister Ann C. Griffith.

He is survived by his son John (Gina) Doty, his daughters Teresa Doty and Laura Doty, seven grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

Per his wishes, he was cremated and there will be no service. Matheny Whited Funeral Home was honored to assist the family

