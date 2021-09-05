“Communities in Schools” expands to local area

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Communities In Schools, a program providing supplemental educational opportunities for students and teachers, has expanded to eight new counties, including, for the first time, one in the local area.

The new CIS counties include Gilmer, Grant, Hampshire, Morgan, Preston, Ritchie, Summers, and Tyler counties.”I want to thank the people at the State Board of Education,” First Lady Cathy Justice said Friday. “They are so great at planning the structure of the program and what counties we need to go to next.”

“I’d also like to thank the people that are ‘boots on the ground’ – the people that are at the schools every day – the site coordinators, the teachers, the principals, the superintendents, and the parents. They are all so great in helping with this program,” First Lady Justice continued. “The State Board of Education and the Legislature know the dire need for Communities In School and our program is evolving like you can’t imagine.”Four years after starting the program in just three counties, CIS has now expanded into 39 counties and nearly 200 schools across the state.In total, the CIS program now has the potential to reach over 70,000 West Virginia students.

“All the great work they’ve done is just amazing,” Gov. Justice said.

The Governor and First Lady Friday also introduced Bobby Blakley, Regional Vice President of Truist Bank, which recently acquired BB&T and several other banking institutions. Blakley presented a $15,000 check from the Truist West Virginia Foundation in support of the CIS program in West Virginia.”When I met First Lady Justice and she explained Communities In Schools, I was really captivated by not only the need, but the response to the need,” Blakley said. “Our purpose at Truist is to inspire and build better lives and communities.”

“We made our first donation last year and we’re following up with another donation this year to continue to support the expansion and the good work that’s happening,” Blakley continued. “If we’re going to change lives and communities, it starts with our kids. And our teachers work so hard, they need extra resources like Communities In Schools.””We should all be appreciative because you’re changing lives,” Gov. Justice added. “You’re really stepping up and we thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

