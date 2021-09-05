As local COVID cases rise, medical professionals stress vaccinations

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - West Virginia is now above the 20,000 active case level, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources-with more than 1,000 active cases reported in Wood County.

Health departments in Washington County, meanwhile, are currently monitoring 479 active cases, but health officials there believe the number is underreported.

The health department adds several of the county’s 111 total deaths were reported in just the past two weeks.

Washington County is ranked 44th out of 88 counties for the highest case rates in Ohio, with a “high transmission” rate for COVID-19.

”We’re still very much encouraging this community to work with their providers to consider getting vaccinated,” says Scott Cantley, CEO of Memorial Health System. “This feels like a self-inflicted wound to those of us who work in this health care system every day that we could reduce the hospitalizations for this entire region if people were to be vaccinated.”

According to health departments in both states, 42% of both Wood and Washington County residents are fully vaccinated.

3,124 people have died due to COVID in West Virginia. Ohio’s death toll is 20,947.

