Out of the Darkness Walk organizers want community help with art project

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Out of the Darkness Walk organizers are asking the community to donate bottle caps for the upcoming event. The bottle caps can be any color. They just need to be around the size of a Gatorade lid.

At the Out of the Darkness Walk, people will write down a word describing someone they lost to suicide inside the lids. The caps will then be transformed into flowers.

The Out of the Darkness Walk raises awareness about suicide prevention and has been hosted locally for about 14 years.

Lead organizer Jackie Scott said she wants this walk to focus on celebrating the lives of people who died by suicide rather than focusing on the end of their lives.

“Well I’m a suicide attempt survivor and I’ve also lost friends to suicide and you can focus on the bad parts of it, there’s just plenty of bad parts to it, but I think we need to focus more on celebrating who the people are because they did live a life, whether it was for, you know, 16 - 17 years, whether it was for 60 years,” she said.

Scott wants the event to bring the community hope.

“Both attempt survivors need hope, people who are supportive of them need hope, and people who have lost people to suicide need hope to continue on with their lives...,”

You can email mov.ootd@gmail.com to arrange how to get your lids picked up.

The walk will be held at Parkersburg City Park on September 25th. Registration will begin at 11:30 AM and the opening ceremony will start at 1 PM. The walk will also have games, rocks for kids to paint, and a board on which people who’ve lost someone to suicide can write a note to people thinking about suicide and people who’ve considered or attempted suicide can write an note to people who’ve lost someone. Scott plans on making a booklet out of all the messages and hopes to make copies so she can distribute the booklet throughout the Mid-Ohio Valley.

If you want to help in other ways, you can go to afsp.org/midohiovalley and leave a message about wanting to get involved.

