Advertisement

Out of the Darkness Walk organizers want community help with art project

People at the walk will write a word that describes someone they've lost by suicide on each lid.
People at the walk will write a word that describes someone they've lost by suicide on each lid.(Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Out of the Darkness Walk organizers are asking the community to donate bottle caps for the upcoming event. The bottle caps can be any color. They just need to be around the size of a Gatorade lid.

At the Out of the Darkness Walk, people will write down a word describing someone they lost to suicide inside the lids. The caps will then be transformed into flowers.

The Out of the Darkness Walk raises awareness about suicide prevention and has been hosted locally for about 14 years.

Lead organizer Jackie Scott said she wants this walk to focus on celebrating the lives of people who died by suicide rather than focusing on the end of their lives.

“Well I’m a suicide attempt survivor and I’ve also lost friends to suicide and you can focus on the bad parts of it, there’s just plenty of bad parts to it, but I think we need to focus more on celebrating who the people are because they did live a life, whether it was for, you know, 16 - 17 years, whether it was for 60 years,” she said.

Scott wants the event to bring the community hope.

“Both attempt survivors need hope, people who are supportive of them need hope, and people who have lost people to suicide need hope to continue on with their lives...,”

You can email mov.ootd@gmail.com to arrange how to get your lids picked up.

The walk will be held at Parkersburg City Park on September 25th. Registration will begin at 11:30 AM and the opening ceremony will start at 1 PM. The walk will also have games, rocks for kids to paint, and a board on which people who’ve lost someone to suicide can write a note to people thinking about suicide and people who’ve considered or attempted suicide can write an note to people who’ve lost someone. Scott plans on making a booklet out of all the messages and hopes to make copies so she can distribute the booklet throughout the Mid-Ohio Valley.

If you want to help in other ways, you can go to afsp.org/midohiovalley and leave a message about wanting to get involved.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Fatal motorcycle crash victim identified
West Virginia State Police troopers are looking for a missing mother and daughter.
Mother and daughter reported missing
An arrest has been made.
Seven arrested on drug and gun charges in string of connected events
Paul Losey Jr. (Left) and Paul Losey Sr. (Right)
Woman, son, and grandson face drug-related felony charges in Athens County
This is a generic picture of a gavel.
Parkersburg man sentenced to more than 10 years for federal crimes

Latest News

A high school band marches down Front Street.
Parade brings music and fun to Marietta
Belpre City Schools implement mask mandate starting September 7
Belpre City Schools implements mask mandate
Update: Memorial Health System says online operations two weeks from returning to normal
The policy was put into action at the start of September.
Wirt County Schools implement mask mandate