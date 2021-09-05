Advertisement

Parade brings music and fun to Marietta

A high school band marches down Front Street.
A high school band marches down Front Street.(Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - The community rang in the start of the Washington County Fair with some noise.

People lined the streets of downtown Marietta to watch the parade and kids scrambled to grab candy thrown at onlookers. Police cars lead the procession, followed by high school bands, unique floats showcasing local organizations, and even some horses.

Betsy Lang and Cindy Ward were some of the locals who enjoyed the festivities. Lang says it’s all about bringing the community together.

The two’s favorite parts of the parade were...

“The kids, the bands, and the cheerleaders, and well my niece is in there with Marietta tigers volleyball. They beat Dover this week,” Lang said.

Ward added, “I like seeing the kids going after the candy. They love this.”

Other fair activities played out throughout the day. There was a horse pull, a flower show, a pie baking contest, and more.

