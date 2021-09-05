Advertisement

Police: 3 killed, 3 wounded in shooting in DC

Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee, front, speaks after three people were killed and three...
Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee, front, speaks after three people were killed and three others wounded in a Saturday night shooting in Washington, D.C.(Source: WJLA via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - The District of Columbia’s Metropolitan Police Department says three people were killed and three others were wounded Saturday night in a shooting in Northwest Washington.

Information posted on the police department’s Twitter account says the shooting occurred about 7:30 p.m. EDT in the 600 block of Longfellow Street in the Brightwood Park neighborhood.

Police say the injuries of surviving victims treated at area hospitals are not life-threatening.

Police are seeking public assistance in locating a black Honda Accord sedan pictured in a tweet.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Fatal motorcycle crash victim identified
West Virginia State Police troopers are looking for a missing mother and daughter.
Mother and daughter reported missing
An arrest has been made.
Seven arrested on drug and gun charges in string of connected events
Paul Losey Jr. (Left) and Paul Losey Sr. (Right)
Woman, son, and grandson face drug-related felony charges in Athens County
This is a generic picture of a gavel.
Parkersburg man sentenced to more than 10 years for federal crimes

Latest News

People at the walk will write a word that describes someone they've lost by suicide on each lid.
Out of the Darkness Walk organizers want community help with art project
A high school band marches down Front Street.
Parade brings music and fun to Marietta
Greg Nazarko, manager of the Bourbon Bandstand bar on Bourbon Street, stands outside the club,...
Energy company: Hurricane Ida restoration could take weeks
Willard Scott, longtime weatherman on NBC’s “Today” show, has died at 87.
Willard Scott, weatherman on NBC’s ‘Today’ show, dies at 87