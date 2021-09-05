Advertisement

Retired deputy remembers special partner and friend

A police car.
A police car.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - ”He was everybody’s friend-unless you’re a bad guy,” John Underwood recalled Sunday.

And “Quick” made a lot of friends in the few years he was a member of the Washington County Sheriff’s K9 unit, through visits to schools, special events, and, of course, on the beat, where he went on drug searches and tracked down criminals.

And he remained a companion to Deputy Underwood, even after Underwood retired in 2016.

“Because we trained every two weeks together and lived together, the bond is unbelievable,” Underwood said. “It’s to the point where we could read each other like a book, he knew what I was thinking and I knew what he was thinking. It’s an incredible bond.”

“Quick” came to Washington County from the Czech Republic, and was part of the sheriffs’ office’s Special Response Team. Underwood took him to several exhibitions, including one where he was judged “Best in Show”.

It was a bond that continued until “Quick” passed away last week, 11 years after he first came into the world.

“He did a lot of speaking engagements, at civic groups and schools. You name it, we did it, and I enjoyed it. He was quite a partner.”

A partnership that, in many ways, won’t soon be broken.

