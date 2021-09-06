COVID-19 W.Va. | 24 additional deaths reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Active cases of COVID-19 have now surpassed 21,000 in the State of West Virginia.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there have now been 3,491,052 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 199,300 total cases and 3,148 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 54-year old male from Lewis County, a 50-year old male from Roane County, an 80-year old female from Brooke County, a 93-year old female from Braxton County, a 61-year old male from Mason County, a 102-year old female from Doddridge County, a 46-year old female from Marshall County, a 93-year old female from Raleigh County, an 86-year old female from Braxton County, a 92-year old female from Marshall County, a 70-year old female from Marshall County, a 63-year old female from Kanawha County, a 71-year old male from Wayne County, a 79-year old female from Ohio County, a 64-year old female from Kanawha County, an 81-year old male from Lewis County, an 80-year old male from Wyoming County, a 72-year old male from Harrison County, a 76-year old female from Hancock County, a 47-year old male from Wyoming County, a 72-year old female from Jefferson County, a 71-year old female from Pendleton County, a 60-year old male from Jefferson County, and a 78-year old male from Raleigh County.

1,316 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Monday and the daily percent of positivity increased to 10.73 percent.

As far as the rise in the Delta variant of COVID-19 in the state, Monday data shows 1,184 cases reported.

W.Va. Gov. Jim Justice will give an update on the COVID-19 pandemic and the state's response Monday at 10:30 a.m. Monday (Gov. Justice Office)

41 counties are red on the West Virginia County Alert System map, indicting high transmission rates.

12 are listed as orange and two are color-coded as gold.

174,652 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications since the beginning of the pandemic.

72 percent of the eligible population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 58 percent are fully vaccinated.

West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the second Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov.

CASES PER COUNTY­­­­­­: Barbour (2,070), Berkeley (14,892), Boone (2,586), Braxton (1,348), Brooke (2,499), Cabell (11,045), Calhoun (611), Clay (803), Doddridge (796), Fayette (4,418), Gilmer (1,041), Grant (1,544), Greenbrier (3,667), Hampshire (2,267), Hancock (3,143), Hardy (1,842), Harrison (7,448), Jackson (2,716), Jefferson (5,452), Kanawha (18,793), Lewis (1,898), Lincoln (1,953), Logan (3,972), Marion (5,586), Marshall (4,205), Mason (2,642), McDowell (2,033), Mercer (6,389), Mineral (3,419), Mingo (3,376), Monongalia (10,536), Monroe (1,642), Morgan (1,501), Nicholas (2,467), Ohio (5,003), Pendleton (888), Pleasants (1,113), Pocahontas (843), Preston (3,401), Putnam (6,476), Raleigh (8,629), Randolph (3,818), Ritchie (937), Roane (904), Summers (1,039), Taylor (1,611), Tucker (726), Tyler (1,002), Upshur (2,839), Wayne (3,990), Webster (778), Wetzel (1,863), Wirt (570), Wood (9,647), Wyoming (2,623).

Tap here to watch Gov. Jim Justice’s press conference updating the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

