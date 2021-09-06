Advertisement

((Source: Pixabay))
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) - An early morning fire damages three vacant homes in Athens Monday morning.

It all happened shortly before 5 a.m.

According to the Athens Fire Department, crews were called to the fire on Walker St.

When crews got to the scene, the fire had spread to all floors of the home. Fire crews quickly got the fire under control, but it did spread and damage two neighboring houses.

The fire department says damage to the houses is $200,000, and it is still looking for what caused the fire to start.

The Athens Police Department, Athens County EMS, The Plains VFD, and Richland Area VFD all helped.

