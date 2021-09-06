Hairstylist offers free haircuts to those who serve community

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) -The Mid Ohio Valley is full of generous people who are ready to help others when the time calls.

Cosmetologist Lexi Drake is one of these people. She is not only working on Labor Day but she’s offering free haircuts to perhaps the people who need it the most.

“My dad kind of planted the idea in my head he said it would be nice if you gave veterans a free haircut like once a month or just a one-time thing so he kind of planted it in my head and I kind of just took off with it,” Drake said.

Drake’s father, who is a Parkersburg Firefighter may have planted the seed for the idea, but Drake decided to take it a step further. She posted on Facebook that this week she will be offering free haircuts at Sway Studio and Spa to active service members and veterans. Next week it’s firefighters and police. The following week will be for nurses and EMT’s. The fourth and final week will be for all these special workers.

“It’s the least I can do to give back is what I’m getting at and then with COVID and everything going on I figured nurses are running around like crazy that they would maybe appreciate something like that too,” Drake said.

And if all goes well, Drake says she will continue to offer free haircuts.

“I’ll probably do it two days out of every month,” Drake said.

“I’ll have all those people that could you know if you’re a nurse or a firefighter and a veteran or whatever just like two days out of the month continue to come in for a haircut.”

And while she’s not looking for any monetary payment, Drake says she hopes to receive something special from her clients.

“I’m excited to hear stories and whatnot. I’ve always enjoyed listening...especially to veterans. Their stories amaze me. I’ve always, always enjoyed that,” Drake said.

“I’m looking forward to it. Hopefully, I’ll get some people in here.”

