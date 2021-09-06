Advertisement

Kids devour cake-eating contest at fair

In a display of sportsmanship, the winner and another competitor share a fist bump.(Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - The Washington County Fair is buzzing with activity. You could say the public is really digging in.

The cake-eating contest isn’t for those with weak stomachs. The rules are simple. Eat as fast as you can but no hands are allowed. The competitors we spoke to say the hardest part of the sport is swallowing it all. We asked Maddox, the winner, what it takes to win. He says just keep shoving it down.

Some other competitors dished out some advice too.

One said, “Do not cough in the middle of it.”

Another said, “Wear nose plugs.”

When asked why, he said, “Because icing gets up in there.”

All competitors say they’d do it again and that the cake was delicious.

